Delays likely for Gathering visitors

Organisers of the Braemar Gathering are advising people to allow extra journey time for this Saturday’s event.

The games attract thousands of spectators every year in anticipation of an appearance by members of the Royal family staying at nearby Balmoral.

Competition will get under way 9.30am at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.

Braemar Royal Highland Society official Craig Nisbet said: “Thousands of visitors are expected to descend on the village for the

Royal event, most of them travelling by car and using the A93 from Aberdeen in the east and from Blairgowrie to the south.

“Both routes are expected to be slow at peak times.

“There will be no on-street parking available in the village on Saturday. Free public parking is available on both the east and south sides of Braemar itself and will be well signed.

“To avoid hold-ups please follow the directions of traffic attendants. Drivers with designated parking labels should display these clearly.”

Bus operator Stagecoach will be running an additional service leaving Braemar after the Gathering.