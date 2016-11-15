Designers set to 'flock' to Banchory fair

A Christmas contemporary craft and design fair is returning to Banchory this weekend.

Flock will be held at the Woodend Barn and will feature more than 40 professional Scottish artists, designers and makers from across the North-east.

Since it's launch in 2014, the event has attracted thousands of visitors to the town each year.

Barn director Lorraine Grant said: "We felt there was a gap in the market for a high quality, design-led craft fair around this time of year

" As a professional arts centre we are keen to celebrate the best local talent as well as bringing in creative talent from elsewhere in Scotland.

"Having so many talented makers and designers under one roof creates a pretty special atmosphere in the Barn, so we are very excited to be organising it again this year.”

The fair includes many different media and craft, including textiles, ceramics, jewellery and printmaking.

Flock takes place on Saturday, November 19, from 10am to 5pm and the following day from 10am to 4pm.

Entry is free and there is parking available on site.