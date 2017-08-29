Diamond day for Westhill couple

It wasn’t love at first sight for Westhill couple Robert and Rohays Henderson.

But when they did ‘click’, it was for a lifetime.

The couple recently celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Robert, 89, and Rohays, 30, married on August 17, 1957, five years after they first started going out.

They got to know one another at local church dances when their families both moved to Hirn, near Banchory.

And, 60 years on, the couple say the secret of wedded bliss is communicating with one another.

To mark the big day, they received a card from the Queen and gifts from Aberdeenshire Council delivered by Westhill councillor Ron McKail.

Robert and Rohays have two children, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

They celebrated their anniversary with a family celebration in the Holiday Inn at Westhill.

Robert worked on a farm near Banchory, became head cattleman at Arnhall in Edzell before moving to Aberdeen City Council in the mid-80s to work as a tractorman.