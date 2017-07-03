Diamond wedding bliss

A Strathdon couple, who met at a Lonach Hall dance, recently celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

John and Charlotte Barber have lived in the area all their married life.

Charlotte, 78, was housekeeper to Billy Connolly when the funnyman owned Candacraig House, seeing many celebrities visiting the comedian during her time in the post.

John, 86, belongs to Huntly and moved to work as a trapper on the Canadacraig estate.

He ended up as head gamekeeper before retiring in 1994.

John spent time as secretary of the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society, which organises the annual Lonach Gathering.

The couple married on June 22, 1957, at Aberdeen Registry Office after romance blossomed when they danced at the Lonach Hall.

They have one son, two daughters, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Daughter Sheila Davidson said: “They have spent all their married life in Strathdon.

“I don’t think mum has been outwith a five-mile radius of the area.

“Thye just love the life here.”

Sheila, who recently celebrated her own 40th wedding anniversary, added: “It’s amazing to think it’s their diamond anniversary.

“They both say it needs a bit of give and take.

“I don’t think they hardly ever argue.”

The couple celebrated their diamond occasion with a meal surrounded by their family.