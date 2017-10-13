Dig out old £1 coins for N-east cancer charity

A North-east cancer charity is urging people to donate their old £1 coins.

From October 15, existing coins will no longer be legal tender but can be given to charity, or handed into banks or post offices.

CLAN Cancer Support is encouraging people to clear out their piggy banks and hunt down the back of sofas and support the charity by donating.

Fiona Fernie, the charity’s head of income generation and business development, believes donations received from this source could help make a real difference in the coming months.

She said: “We are encouraging people to have a look in all their old purses and wallets and down the back of sofas and donate what they find to CLAN.

“Each £1 we receive will help to support people affected by cancer in communities across North-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

“Every single donation we receive helps us to continue to provide valuable wellbeing and support services for people affected by cancer.”

Based in Aberdeen, CLAN’s presence in Aberdeenshire includes shops in Banchory and Ballater.