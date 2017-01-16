Dons lodge plans for new stadium

Aberdeen FC has lodged its planning application for a new stadium.

The club is proposing a 20,000 capacity ground and training facilities at Kingsford, near Westhill.

Plans, which have been submitted to Aberdeen City Council, have attracted some opposition in the area with campaign group No to Kingsford Stadium continuing its opposition.

The Dons had previously considered moving from Pittodrie to a site at Loirston in the south of the city, but the proposal encountered planning problems.

Club officials say the new stadium is vital to its future growth.