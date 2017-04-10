Drumoak centre receives major boost

The Scottish SPCA’s animal rescue and rehoming centre in Deeside has shared in a major fundraising effort by a North-east company.

Supply base operators ASCO set a target of £30,000 last year to raise awareness and boost the funds of the Drumoak facility and the Brain Tumour Charity.

The firm’s dedicated volunteer lifestyle team held events throughout the year to help staff smash their initial £30,000 figure and raise £35,688 for the two organisations.

Their efforts have been praised by Scotland’s animal welfare charity.

Drumoak centre manager Graeme Innes said: “The team from ASCO have done a fantastic job and we really appreciate the effort they’ve gone to fundraising for us.

“The team really have gone above and beyond to help us, even spending a day repainting our stables.

“By donating their time to us they’ve saved my staff around a week’s worth of work. Suffice to say, between this and the incredible amount they’ve raised, ASCO really have made a huge difference to what we can achieve at the society.”

Meanwhile, ASCO is setting a 2017 fundraising aim of £50,000 to mark its 50th anniversary.

Speaking at the Drumoak centre, head of lifestyle and Aberdeen operations manager Jamie Marr said: “The charities we support are selected by popular vote in-house and it seemed fitting to raise the bar this year when the company is celebrating such an important birthday.

“Against a challenging economic backdrop and a time when many organisations are curbing their CSR activity, we are delighted to be heading in the opposite direction and increasing our commitment.”

Lifestyle team member Sam Begg added: “The lifestyle team works tirelessly throughout each year organising a wide range of events for staff and their families to attend, and staff really support that effort.

“Although raising money for our charities is incredibly important, it is just as important for us to raise awareness for their causes.

“This is an exciting year for ASCO and the lifestyle team is committed to helping staff reach this huge target.”

Three charities have been chosen this year - SANDs Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity, the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and Kayleigh’s Wee Stars.

Since 2008, staff have raised more than £100,000 for various charities nominated by colleagues.