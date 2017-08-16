Drumoak family’s thank-you to charity

A Deeside family’s charity clay pigeon shoot has raised more than £10,000 as a thank-you to a new cancer haven in Edinburgh.

Neil Adams visited CLIC Sargent’s Home from Home in the capital in appreciation for the help it provided for his grandson, James McPetrie, five, when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour in January, 2016.

Following James’ diagnosis in Aberdeen, he was flown to Edinburgh for further tests and surgery.

His family, from Drumoak, were brought to CLIC Villa, which provides free accommodation for families close to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

After a period of recovery from surgery, James needed a further six weeks of daily radiotherapy at the Edinburgh Cancer Centre at the Western General Hospital.

The family stayed at the home and, when he was well enough, the youngster was able to join them.

His mother, Gillian, said: “The staff in the house were amazingly supportive and we felt so fortunate that we could live there. “It also allowed us some family space, away from the ward, where James could play with his little brother.

The family was also assisted by CCLASP, a charity which supports families affected by cancer with treats and services.

James’ relatives made daily use of tailoured mini-bus transport to the Western General.

Gillian added: “These three months were the hardest time for us, and the lowest point in terms of side-effects and illness for James, but these two charities took away some of the pressure and allowed us to focus on his care.

“We were amazed by the care we received from both charities, it’s hard to put into words how much we valued their support and how much this meant to us.”

Mr Adams and his son Alan decided to plan a fundraising clay pigeon shoot to thank the two charities.

Two hundred people turned up for the event, which raised £23,780, to be split between the two organisations.

The fundraiser, held in June at Elsick House near Stonehaven, also included a raffle, barbecue and home bakes.

Rachel Kirby-Rider, CLIC Sargent’s director of income and Engagement, said: “This is a fantastic fundraising total and it helps us take another step toward our new home in Edinburgh.

“It is always moving to hear direct examples of the support we have been able to provide to families at the hardest of times.”