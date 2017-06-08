Duck festival extravaganza

Huge crowds turned out on Sunday for the popular Ballater Duck Festival.

More than 2000 were estimated to have attended - the largest number seen for an event in the centre of the village.

The winning duck at the Ballater festival. and sponsor Fiona McCorquodale with the Quack Quaich. Picture: Westhill Photography Club

Charities involved on the day raised over £5700 for Upper Deeside and wider causes.

Business was brisk at the 70-plus craft and trade stalls.

Children’s rides and food stalls were busy all afternoon and local businesses reported a boost in trade.

Mike Forbes, who is a member of the organising team, said: “We were delighted with the second Ballater Duck Festival.

“It was great to see so many people visiting the village and having fun.

“Apart from a sharp shower at lunchtime, the weather was good.”

He added: “We were especially pleased with the musical entertainment provided by pupils of Aboyne Academy, which we included for the first time.

“We were initially concerned about the lack of water in the river but the duck race took place without any hitch.

“After a long rest, we’ll start planning next year’s event.”

There was a busy programme of events throughout the day with the highlight being the inflatable duck race on the River Dee in the afternoon.

The winner was a duck named “Alex” and the Quack Quaich was presented to the sponsor, Fiona McCorquodale, of the village’s Alexandra Hotel.

The festival was held for the first time last year - and was a huge success.