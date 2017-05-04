Duncan takes to the catwalk for charity

An Aboyne man will take to the catwalk tomorrow (Friday) as a display of courage and determination while battling cancer.

Duncan Tunstall, 54, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2001 after experiencing seizures and occasional visual problems.

Despite the diagnosis, he has continued to compete in some of Scotland’s toughest hill races.

He has been helping to run a climbing club in Aboyne to encourage others of all ages to get involved in the sport.

Duncan has been receiving radiotherapy and is slowly recovering. Surgeons could not remove the tumour because of its location.

He said: “While having treatment, the radiotherapists invited me to model for the Friends of Anchor’s Brave fashion show on May 5.

“Anchor invests in latest technology to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“It also offers care, comfort and support to patients, and funds local leading research in the fight against cancer.

“Anchor has converted me into a lifelong supporter.”

Duncan will take part in the Brave event, which is exclusively for men, at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom to recognise the sheer strength and resilience of 24 men who have faced a cancer diagnosis past and present.

It has been launched on the fifth anniversary year of Courage on the Catwalk which will be held for North-east women on Saturday and Sunday at the same venue.

The men are preparing to make their modelling debut and unite for what will be an evening to recognise what they have faced and overcome in their fight against the disease.

Duncan said: “I will be strutting the catwalk with 23 other men, all whom have had a cancer diagnosis and treatment, and have proved to be strong in their outlook.

“The highlight for me has been training for this event and hearing the stories from this group and building camaraderie with them.”

His fundraising page is https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/duncantunstall1

Courage on the Catwalk was launched in 2013 and has raised nearly £350,000 for cancer care, and it is hoped that Brave will be similarly successful.