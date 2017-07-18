Duthie Park café to reopen this week

The café at Duthie Park will get the icing on the cake on Thursday (July 20) after it re-opens after a major extension and refurbishment.

The new larger facilities at the venue include south-facing floor-to-ceiling windows revealing the vista of the park, the cricket lawns, the bandstand and the water features beyond.

To the rear of the Park Café, a newly-glazed wall gives view to an abundance of tropical palms along with creating an integral link to the award-winning Winter Gardens.

Aberdeen City Council convener of communities, housing and infrastructure Councillor Yvonne Allan said: “It’s fantastic the café will be re-opened again as it’s in one of our most popular parks which has lots to do for all the family.

“The café will complement the other facilities including water features, playparks, Japanese Garden, and the Winter Gardens which it will connect directly to.

“The park, which is situated beside the River Dee, is within easy walking, cycling and bus journey reach of the city centre so we look forward to welcoming locals and visitors to enjoy one of the jewels in the city’s garden crown during the summer.”

The 134-year-old park had a £5million refurbishment and re-opened in 2013, with funding provided by Aberdeen City Council and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The upgraded café will be called the park café and will have a similar design with the café at Hazlehead Park, with its light blue exterior and a fresh new inside which gives a modern look to the building.

A spokesperson for Coffee Societea, the organisation who runs the café at Hazlehead Park and will be running the new café and facilities at Duthie Park, said: “We can’t wait to get started in the new café and welcoming lots of customers through the doors.

“We are really excited to have the new park facilities open and we’re all counting down the days until the 20th.”

The modernised Park café will have a similar internal design concept to the Park Café at Hazlehead Park, which has a bright relaxed seating area and relaxing atmosphere.

A spokesperson for the Park café said “It was a major reconstruction and had issues associated with the modernisation of a 1960s building.

“However we are almost there, and we hope our valued customers will be happy with what they experience and will feel it has all been worth waiting for.”

An exciting new all-year Gelateria Parlour with an English Tea and Italian Barista Coffee servery extending into the Winter Gardens Fern House will be complete and open to the public in a few weeks’ time.