Easter bunny fundraiser for Alford playgroup

An Easter bunny hunt is under way to raise funds for Alford Playgroup.

Around 25 bunnies have been placed around the village and ‘guess’ sheets are available from various local premises.

The fundraiser will run until April 17 when the winners will be announced.

Playgroup committee member Jill Young said: “We really hope that kids of all ages enjoy hunting out the bunnies over the Easter holidays.

“We hope to raise some vital funds for Alford Playgroup, which provides a fantastic service to our local community. Everyone has been great at supporting our fundraising efforts to date which we really appreciate, and we hope this is a fun, enjoyable and successful event.”