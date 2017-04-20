Easter parade of characters at castle

Braemar Castle celebrated Easter with a lively event on Sunday.

Visitors had the chance to meet and chat with the colourful characters associated with the 17th century castle.

“Shake Hands with the Past” attracted both local and international visitors who were entertained by costumed characters such as the Black Colonel, the Earl of Mar, Queen Victoria and Robert Louis Stevenson.

Braemar Castle is operated by the local community and is now open for the season from Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm.

It recently celebrated 10 years of running the village landmark and is looking forward confidently to the next decade.

Invercauld Estate leased the castle to Braemar Community Limited in 2007 following falling visitor numbers and three years of closure.

Since taking over its operation, the community has raised nearly half a million pounds to repair the roof and chimneys and stablise and enhance the interior.

A new fundraising campaign is under way to raise funds to repair the exterior of the building and improve the overall visitor experience.