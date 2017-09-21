Eastern Airways route network now on sale at Flybe.com

As Eastern Airways enters a new franchise partnership that will soon enhance Flybe’s route network, Eastern Airways’ flights from Aberdeen International Airport are now bookable at Flybe.com.

Eastern Airways’ new five year franchise agreement with Flybe commences on October 29 when all its services will carry BE flight codes.

Passengers making bookings for travel on or after October 29 can now book directly via Flybe.com. Those booking for travel on October 28 or before will continue to book at EasternAirways.com

Both airlines’ will benefit, as Flybe’s route network will be strengthened through this franchise arrangement, while Eastern Airways’ distribution channels are broadened and connection opportunities enhanced for its customers.

Eastern Airways provides convenient, frequent flights from Aberdeen to Bergen, Cardiff, Durham Tees Valley, Humberside, Leeds Bradford, Newcastle, Norwich, Southampton, Stavanger, Stornoway and Wick John O’Groats.

Earlier this month Eastern Airways/Flybe alliance started as the airline provided four aircraft to operate on six of Flybe’s existing branded routes in Scotland, enabling Flybe to provide a continuation of its services from Sumburgh (Shetland Isles), Kirkwall (Orkney Isles), Stornoway (Western Isles), Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Mathew Herzberg, Eastern Airways’ Head of Commercial, said: “The franchise partnership will help to broaden the sales distribution of our route network through the Flybe brand and reach a wider audience of customers who are new to the Eastern Airways operated services. The BE flight code gives our customers greater connectivity to Flybe’s routes and global airline associated network with one single, seamless booking, along with online check-in.”

Flybe franchise flights operated by Eastern Airways will depart from Aberdeen, Wick John O’Groats, Stornoway, Glasgow, Newcastle, Durham Tees Valley, Leeds Bradford, Humberside, Belfast City, Isle of Man, Anglesey, Cardiff, Norwich, Southampton, Paris Orly and Rodez.