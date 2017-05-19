Aboyne Academy pupil prepares for a year in Chile

An Aboyne Academy pupil is making plans to spend a year carrying out voluntary work in Chile.

Maria Power has been selected by the Project Trust for a placement, starting in September.

The S6 pupil needs to raise £6200 and as part of her fundraising activities she is hosting a ceilidh in the Victory Hall, Aboyne, on Saturday, May 27, from 7-11pm.

Maria said: “I will be working alongside local teachers, teaching English and making as much of a positive impact as I can.

“I hope the children I teach will find greater opportunities for work or further education, and in some small way I will have contributed to a brighter future for them.

“While living and working in Chile, I will fully integrate into my new community where I also hope to establish fun extra-curricular clubs for the children.”

She intends to build on her Advanced Higher Spanish and become fluent and gain an in-depth understanding of the country’s customs and culture.

Tickets for the ceilidh, featuring Clachan Yell, are £10. Contact Tinne on 07557802461.