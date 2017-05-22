Aboyne Academy pupils see the forestry industry in Deeside at work

Pupils from Aboyne Academy have paid a visit to Glen Tanar’s ancient pine forests.

They were taking part in a Schools Forestry Day to learn about the rural environment and observe how forestry practices are carried out.

The event was held at Glen Tanar Estate last Wednesday when S3 pupils participated in the full-day workshop which covered the process of trees from seed

to sawmill with demonstrations on how they are planted, harvested, processed and the end products.

Students also watched trees being felled by chainsaw and a mobile sawmill in action to see how they are turned into useable material.

The initiative is run in conjunction with Ballogie Estate and Dinnet Estate and held over three days in May with around 120 pupils taking part.

The project has recently won Scottish Land and Estate’s Regional “Helping it Happen” Award.

Michael Bruce, of Glen Tanar Estate, said: “This programme gives a whole secondary school pupil year group first-hand experience of what real forestry involves.

“The practical, hands-on elements of forestry are absolutely essential skills to learn.

“We welcome young people to the estate to learn about this important industry and see the exciting future career opportunities.”

He added: “The forestry industry is worth £1billion per year to the Scottish economy and still growing and needs more skilled people.

“I’m pleased that we can play our own small part stimulating interest in forestry as a career.

“By working together with other rural businesses and Aboyne Academy we hope to educate students in all aspects of our business to make youngsters aware of the hugely varied vocational opportunities available to them right on their doorstep.”

Mr Bruce thanked other partners - Glen Tanar Charitable Trust, RTS Ltd forestry consultants, Outdoor Woodland Learning North East Group, Aberdeen University and sponsors Aberdeenshire Council.”