Aboyne pupils take innovation award

Pupils from North-east schools have triumphed in this year’s STEM in the Pipeline competition, which tasked them with finding a solution to an oil and gas challenge.

The Elite Solutions team from Aboyne Academy was awarded the prize for innovation, for the use of 3D printing.

The team was made up of Ellie Bannister, Rory Bruce, Rachel Low, Dougal Stonebridge, Matthew Watt and Lance Zhou.

Project manager Rachel said: “Between all the team members we developed many communication skills, while deepening our knowledge of the whole process of both creating an oil field and working together to reach a specific goal.”

Sedimentary, my dear Watson from Oldmachar Academy took overall first prize, 6-ess from St Margaret’s School for Girls was awarded second prize and Wildcat Explorations from Robert Gordon’s College took third at the final, held at BP’s North Sea headquarters in Dyce.

RGB, another team from Robert Gordon’s College, was awarded the additional MER UK accolade for Maximising Economy Recovery.

Run by TechFest, STEM in the Pipeline began in August, when 12 teams of senior pupils from Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire schools were set an oil field challenge designed to test their skills in physics, maths, chemistry and geology.

This year the teams took part in a series of challenges to produce a Field Development Plan for the fictional STEM oil field.

The tasks included subsurface work, production profiling, separator design, safety and the calculation of CO2 emissions, with the aim of engaging the young people in science, technology, engineering and maths work.

The teams were asked to submit a report to TechFest and each group gave a presentation to a panel of assessors, who also provided written feedback on the individual projects.

TechFest’s education manager, Molly Imrie, said: “Congratulations to all the winners and well done to everyone who took part.”