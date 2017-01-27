Bailey report response

MSPs will next week hear the Scottish Government’s response to the report into the death of schoolboy Bailey Gwynne.

Education Secretary John Swinney is due to give a statement on Tuesday.

Bailey, 16, was stabbed during a fight at Cults Academy with a fellow pupil, who is serving nine years for culpable homicide.

A review carried out by child protection expert Andrew Lowe found the teenager’s death was “potentially avoidable”.

His report, published last October, made 21 recommendations.

The Scottish Government has faced repeated calls to publish its response to the findings.