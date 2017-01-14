Banchory pupils to celebrate year’s work

S1 pupils at Banchory Academy are hosting an evening to celebrate their written work from the session.

Banchory Write Fest will give them an opportunity to sell their work to families and friends.

The students have decided to donate all proceeds to the Banchory Sports Village project.

English teacher Sarah Bennett said: “We have previously done an S1 class novel which has been hosted at the church in Banchory and at the school but this year we plan on upscaling the event by inviting a representative from the charity we are supporting and a local author, Anne Donovan.”

The event is on Wednesday, May 10, at the Woodend Barn.