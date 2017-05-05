Book donation for Cults school

Cults Primary School has received a £635 donation which will be used to purchase new books for its library.

The sum provided by CALA Homes follows the housebuilder’s popular Easter Egg Hunt in Cults, during which it pledged to donate £5 per completed form handed back to its sales suite at Cults Park.

More than 125 local children took part in the hunt during the school holidays, each receiving a chocolate treat for handing in the completed form. Ten local businesses in Cults displayed numbered Easter eggs in their windows and children were encouraged to identify where each egg could be found.

Fraser Carr, Sales and Marketing Director at CALA Homes (North), said: “Our Easter Egg Hunt is a fantastic activity for all the family and showcases the superb amenities in Cults. Year after year, it continues to be a huge hit with both children and adults alike.

We hope all pupils at Cults Primary School enjoy the new selection of books and we are delighted to be able to contribute towards a project which will support the school’s reading programme.”

Caroline Johnstone, Head Teacher at Cults Primary School, said: “Many of our pupils love taking part in the Easter Egg Hunt each year. It is a great opportunity for them to enjoy time outdoors during the holidays.

“The donation will help us boost our library with a host of new books to help keep pupils stimulated and interested in reading.”

Cults Primary School has used donations from the two previous years to buy a new audio system and playground equipment.

Local businesses which took part included Scott Gilmour Optometrists, Jack Tierney Gallery, Rowlands Pharmacy, CKD Galbraith, Dolls House Hair & Beauty, Sainsbury’s, The Cults Hotel, Mackinnons Solicitors, Tesco Express and Dental Inspirations.