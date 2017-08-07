Hill of Banchory fundraiser

Hill of Banchory School is preparing to hold its second 1.5k fun run.

Organisers have arranged the fundraiser for Saturday, September 2.

More than 160 runners took part last year with more than £2000 being raised for the school and the nearby sports village project.

This year, proceeds from the fun run will go to the school’s sports clubs and to Scill (Supporting Children in Learning for Life).

On the eve of the run, an event will be held in the school to educate parents and children on feet, footwear, posture and exercise.

It will also highlight the sporting activity available locally for youngsters.

Among those attending will be Richard Batho, of Deeside Physiotherapy and Sports Injuries Clinic, podiatrist Amy Maclean, and representatives of Banchory Lawn Tennis Club and Deeside Rugby Club.

The fun run will be started by local Olympic snowboarder Ben Kilner. A shorter route is being arranged by the nursery.

One of the organisers, mother-of-two Fiona Melville, said: “We are looking for support from local businesses for raffle prizes.

“Tesco and Morrisons and the Deesidedly Tasty Company have supported us and we have received a general donation from CHAP.”

There will be plenty of entertainment at the fun day and Aberdeen Football Club’s two mascots will be attending.

Fiona can be contacted on 07811 827 366 or email melvillefiona@gmail.com