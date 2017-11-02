Keig School is top of the class

A Donside school is celebrating winning a top award.

Keig has been named the top primary in Scotland for its use of an initiative that urges youngsters to increase their reading.

The school which has just 29 pupils punched spectacularly above its weight in the Renaissance Star Reader and Accelerated Reader programme that is used in more than 5000 UK schools.

Renaissance emeasures children on the scale of their reading via quizzes with certificates for winners - in a move that is cleverly creating a mini-army of bookworms in the classroom.

Winners aren’t just confined to the classroom as Renaissance has its very own award scheme for all the schools who take part.

Head teacher and P4-7 teacher Jane Murison, and teacher Beckie Ruddick, attended the awards at the National Theatre in London.

And judges were so impressed by the school’s effort they scooped first prize.

Mrs Murison said: “We were very proud of the hard work of staff, parents and pupils which led to this award and will display our trophy in the school trophy cabinet.

“At Keig last year, the pupils read over 35 million words and we only had 35 pupils in the whole school.

“Pupils are really motivated to be part of Keig School Millionaire Club for pupils who read more than a million words.

“This year in just eight weeks of school, we have two pupils who have already read more than a million words and another three who are about a book away.”