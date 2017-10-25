Law firm sponsors two schools

Two schools in Banchory are proudly wearing new sports kit donated by a local legal firm.

Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace (RCC&W) are sponsoring Banchory Primary School’s running club and Banchory Academy S2’s football team.

Banchory Academy S2 football team with manager Sophie Hunt and Pamela Bursill

The running club, started four years ago and now with 45 pupils from P4-7, are wearing new hi-vis vests.

It is the second time the company has sponsored the group - it has been impressed by the commitment of the group.

Coach Kathleen Fraser said: “It means we can safely take all the pupils out of the school grounds and enjoy some cross country runs around the Banchory area.

“We often run along the old railway line and in local woods and parks but to get to all these locations we need to cross some busy roads so the vests keep the pupils visible to road users.”

RCC&W donated £500 to the football team of £500 to provide them with blue match kits and personalised black tops for training to replace mismatched kits which were several years old.

The team, consisting of 17 S2 boys and two S6 coaches, train weekly and are currently looking forward to competing in both the Scottish Cup and Aberdeenshire Cup.

Manager Sophie Hunt said: “I am so proud of the boys and their achievements to date.

“The new kits are fantastic and the boys are over the moon.”

Pamela Bursill, RCC&W partner and Banchory branch principal, added: “We appreciate the hard work and commitment of both pupils and staff involved in sporting clubs such as these.

“In the current economic climate it is increasingly challenging for schools to obtain sponsorship.

“Supporting these community initiatives is something which our firm is passionate about.”