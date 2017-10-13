Pupils representing five secondary schools made their case to be considered the area’s top budding legal eagles during the eighth Aberdeenshire ‘mock trials’ competition.

The youngsters became lawyers, witnesses, court staff and jurors – and even court reporters and press officers – as the schools competed against each other in simulated cases.

They received tips and a verdict on their performance from legal professionals during the day-long event at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Saturday.

Pupils who took part were from Alford Academy, The Gordon Schools, Kemnay Academy, Mackie Academy and Turriff Academy.

The competition, judged by Sheriff Andrew Miller, Summary Sheriff Christine McCrossan and Matthew Edwards LLB, was won by the Mackie A team.