Picture Spotlight

CALA Homes has teamed up with Scotmid Co-operative Bieldside to offer a local green-fingered playgroup the chance to choose healthy snacks and grow their own vegetables.

Following a successful application for a Scotmid community grant, Cults Playgroup received vouchers to allow the youngsters to buy healthy daytime snacks from their local store in Bieldside.

CALA donated gardening tools including spades, trowels, rakes, watering cans and gloves to the playgroup, as well as an insect sculpture hotel and wildlife attracting seeds.