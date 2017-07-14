Picture Spotlight

Tarland School band Treble Frets wowed the audience with their final school performance on the last day of term.

The members, from Gary Boden’s P7 class, played a number of songs to a packed hall, including ‘Highway to School’ Chasing Cars and Rockin’ All Over The World.

The group was formed this year and produced several acclaimed performances. Pictured, left to right, are Freya Baikie, Elise Beattie, Alisa Smith, James Davies, Finn O’Reilly McLean, Zach Laing, Caleb Broere and Eilidh Longino. Picture: Contributed