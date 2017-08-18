Picture Spotlight

Robert Gordon’s College S5 students Rhia Baddell and Adam Morrison, pictured on the right, were among those celebrating record-breaking Higher results in their year.

Rhia, from Maryculter, achieved As in biology, chemistry, English, mathematics and RMPS. Adam, from Cults, received As in biology, chemistry, English, mathematics and physics.

Mike Elder, head of Robert Gordon’s Senior School, said: “We are delighted and proud of all the senior pupils at Robert Gordon’s who have worked hard with determination and effort to maximise their potential.”