Police crackdown on illegal parking at schools

Illegal parking near schools in the Marr area is to be targeted by police.

Officers from the local teams will be on patrol at various schools from August 22-25 to prevent unlawful and inappropriate parking of vehicles.

The move is in response to long-standing complaints from both teaching staff and parents who are concerned about motorists’ behaviour and have raised concerns over road safety at the school gates.

The issues were raised during 2016 and following liaison with Police Scotland, the North and South Marr Community Safety Groups donated high visibility banners which warn and inform drivers about parking outside schools.

These banners were distributed to a number of schools throughout the session.

With the start of the new term, Police Scotland will again deploy the banners and will also be on hand to offer advice and carry out enforcement.

Constable Katie Bain, from Banchory Police Office, one of the officers involved, said: “We are monitoring vehicles stopping and dropping off or picking up children at schools

“Our intention is create a safe environment at the school gates and to promote Road safety in general.

“By carrying out patrols and displaying the banners, drivers will be more focused and road safety will be improved.”

The initiative will be launched at Banchory Primary next week.