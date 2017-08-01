Pupils inspired by university’s nursing school

More than 25 North-east secondary pupils considering a nursing career have been finding out more about the profession at Robert Gordon University’s (RGU) Nursing Summer School.

A total of 27 youngsters from across the are attended the programme at the end of July for a week-long taster of what is involved in nursing.

The programme, which is open to 16 to 18-year-olds, is a free educational experience to help interested pupils make more informed decisions about whether nursing is the right career choice for them.

During the week, participants took part in various nursing activities which gave them an insight and contribute to core skill required in the profession.

Pupils not only practiced these skills within the university’s Clinical Skills Centre, but also observed work within real clinical and theatre settings at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Jane Mair, lecturer at RGU’s School of Nursing and Midwifery, co-ordinates the Summer School with university colleagues, in collaboration with NHS Grampian.

She said: “Nursing is a challenging and rewarding profession and we are giving pupils the opportunity to see if it is something they can see themselves doing in years to come.

“We try to show the diversity of the profession and the potential of very exciting career pathways. The experience involves adult, children and young people’s nursing, as well as mental health, midwifery and learning disabilities. It also reflects care that is delivered both in hospital and community settings.

“We were very impressed with the RGU Nursing Summer School–Class of 2017 and hope to see many of the pupils back at the university as they continue their studies.”

A popular element of the programme saw participants undertaking simulated nursing practice when they put their new skills to the test with members of the public who acted as volunteer patients and provided an opportunity for the pupils to step into the shoes of a nurse and deal with a variety of healthcare issues.

Recruitment for next year’s programme will being next spring, co-ordinated through the region’s secondary school guidance teachers.