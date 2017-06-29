Strachan School to be mothballed

A small primary near Banchory is to be mothballed.

Strachan School has seen pupil numbers declining in recent years.

Aberdeenshire councillors heard that following a number of rezoning requests and some moves into the secondary system, the roll was going to be “unmanageably low” when it opened again for the 2017/18 year.

As a result, the local authority has been discussing its future.

Officers have been working with those affected and it has been agreed that the mothballing will come into effect after the summer break.

A small number of staff are involved and they will be redeployed within the education service in the area.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chair of the education and children’s services committee, said: “One of the pillars of education in both our primary and secondary estates is peer learning.

“Children learn valuable life skills from the interactions they experience at school, which compliments their formal learning.

“To continue to operate this school at such a level would be detrimental to that learning process. On balance, it would appear that mothballing Strachan School is best for everyone.”

The school won’t close formally and should sufficient new families move into the catchment area in the future, and want to attend the facility, it can return to an operational state.