Wildlife award for pupils

A Deeside school has won an award for an innovative wildlife project.

Braemar Primary is one of six Scots schools to have received a Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) accolade.

Braemar was involved in a SNH wildlife camera-trapping project to engage and teach pupils about the wildlife in their area.

Schools gathered footage over a number of months and then submitted a compilation of their favourite videos and pictures.

The camera trap at Braemar picked up pine martens, rabbits and hares.

Gail Nixon, P1-4 class teacher, said, “At Braemar Primary, we always knew that we are surrounded by wildlife, but we wanted to discover more about the animals and birds we don’t always see or are aware of.

“The camera trap gave us an opportunity to do just that and we didn’t want to take anything for granted.”

She added: “What would we find – hares, red squirrels, pine marten, wildcats or maybe even a bear?

“The project included the whole school and everyone benefited both in widening their knowledge and understanding and in developing their skills in creating and editing the video.”

One of the Braemar pupils, Florence McNeil, 6, said, “I liked putting the camera out.

“Before I saw the video of the pine martens, I thought they were make-believe creatures like unicorns.”

Braemar was successful in the project’s innovation category.

It will continue in 2017-18 and beyond, with more schools throughout Scotland taking part.