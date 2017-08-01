Younger sister inspires Lisa to graduate from RGU

A Banchory student has graduated from Robert Gordon University (RGU) Aberdeen Business School with a BA (Hons) business management.

Lisa Michie was encouraged to return to studies after seeing her younger sister graduate.

She first went to university straight from school to study law, didn’t enjoy the course so left and started working.

But, after watching Nicola graduate, she sat down at New Year 2012/2013 and created a five-year plan for herself.

Lisa said: “I’m delighted to be able to check this off my list before the end of 2017.

“I was working in a customer service role at Weatherford when I decided to start studying. I didn’t think I could progress through the company without formal qualifications so business management seemed the right choice.

“I had intended to leave work while I studied for my degree but through RGU I could study part-time while I worked and continued progressing my career. Weatherford agreed to sponsor me through the course.”

She was promoted to supervisor at the firm last year.