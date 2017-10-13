Electric car donation

Scotland’s first electric car club car has been given to Grampian Transport Museum in Alford and will star in an exhibition next year.

The Mitsubishi I-MiEV was bought by Aberdeen City Council in 2013.

The car, which is 100% electric, joined the Aberdeen Car Club fleet which now has 20 electric and five hydrogen vehicles.

Aberdeen City Council spokesman for transportation and regeneration Councillor Ross Grant handed over the keys for the car to Grampian Transport Museum curator Mike Ward.

Councillor Grant said: “The Aberdeen Car Club has been a fantastic success to help people to use a sustainable transport option when they need a car but don’t want the cost or upkeep of their own vehicle.

“We were the first to offer an electric car club vehicle in Scotland so it’s great Grampian Transport Museum is going to take the car on now that it’s reached an age where it’s no longer needed in the fleet.”

Mr Ward said: “As a charity, the museum is always pleased to receive donations of vehicles, especially locally-significant ones that demonstrate forward-thinking transport initiatives in the North-east.

“This vehicle is of particular interest to us as we are launching a special exhibition next year about the future of motoring which will feature a large section about electric vehicles.”

As part of the donation, the vehicle will now become part of the Distributed National Collection of Scotland.