Elrick’s history celebrated

A granite statue has been unveiled celebrating the history of an Aberdeenshire village.

The three-tonne landmark in Elrick depicts the community from a bygone age, featuring a Clydesdale horse surrounded by tradtional farming equipment.

The plinth is engraved with Doric poetry and tales from local storytellers and heritage experts.

Local sculptor Bruce Walker hand engraved the sculpture which was cut from a huge piece of natural granite from Dunecht’s Craigenlow Quarry.

Mr Walker said: “The inspiration to use Clydesdale horses came from the incredible stories I heard and in particular about the six pairs of Clydesdales which lived in Elrick at the turn of the last century.

“Working on the sculpture has been quite emotional for me as it brought back fond memories of my dad, after a day’s labour on

the farm, lifting me up onto the mane of the Clydesdale horse. I was four at the time.”

Robbie Shepherd added: “I was delighted to be asked to unveil this magnificent sculpture here at Elrick as a lasting legacy of what was a vibrant way of village life.

“Born and brought up in Dunecht, the son of the village souter, I can well appreciate the role played by local craftsmen and women over the years.”

The statue is in the grounds of the Hampton by Hilton Hotel. It was commissioned by Findlay, Glover and Macaulay, who sold the land to the hotel group.