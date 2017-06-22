End of an era for Banchory Lions

A long-established Banchory ‘institution’ has called it a day after nearly 30 years.

The Lions Club - which has staunchly supported local groups and organisations - has folded due to a shortage of new members.

It was formed in 1990 by around 20 enthusiasts who were committed to serving the community, young and old.

Among those who benefited from the Lions’ sterling work were community organisations, clubs, charities both locally and internationally.

Club president John Mason told the Piper: “The reason for folding is a lack of new members.

“Despite lots of invites and encouragement, we were unable to attract new members, so our club numbers were on a steady decline over the last 10 years.

“There is no doubt a tinge of sadness, but all of the Banchory Lions Club members have put in their time and energies to support local good causes and Lions globally.

“Not many people in our communities put their hand up and offer to help others, which is what Lions Clubs are all about.”

One of the club’s most popular activities was the eagerly-anticipated monthly book sale. The good news is that the event will be taken over by the local Legion Scotland branch.

An official “handover” took place at the Ravenswood Club on Monday evening. B

ranch chairman Alistair Black said later: “It is sad to see the Lions Club folding. They did so much for the town over many years.

“We are part of the community and felt we had to try to let the book sale carry on. We hope that local people will continue to support it.”

The community will get an early opportunity to give their backing to the event.

The Legion will host a ‘book and boot’ sale at the Ravenswood Club on Saturday, July 1 from 10am until 1pm. Car spaces cost £10 and can be set up from 9am.

The Lions’ contribution to the town has been widely praised. Mary Lennox, chair of Banchory Community Council, said: “The Lions have been an important part of Banchory life as long as I remember. They will be much missed. It is good to know that their much-loved monthly book sale will continue as their legacy.

“I hope that the Lions members will use their talents to help other Banchory groups.”