Buy-out plan for Estate passes target

A JustGiving crowdfunding page to help pay for a community buy-out of the Cairngorn Estate, including the skiing and furnicular railway infrastructure has passed its fundraising target.

A steering group had been set up to manage and finance the project with a £2,000 target.

The Aviemore and Glenmore Community Trust aims ‘to secure the future of Cairngorm Mountain and make it a sustainable all-year round destination for the benefit of our local and business community and wider snowsports community’.

According to its JustGiving Page, the trust says: “We have come to the conclusion that the only way to progress these aims is to proceed with a community buy-out of the Cairngorm estate. All of the directors of the trust are giving their time for free, but we are looking for donations to assist in the administration and marketing of the bid.”

Now their £2,000 target has been achieved, organisers are will have to get at least ten percent of the voting population in the area to agree to the community bid. To support the appeal visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cairngormcommunitybuyout