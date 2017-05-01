Culter project shortlisted

Culter Village Hall is hoping to land a major cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

It is one of three groups in the superstore’s region shortlisted for a grant.

The project in the running for support is the renovation of the Ross Watt Community Garden.

The garden is a valuable local facility in regular use by children’s groups and local residents.

Renovation of boundary fences will make it safe for continued use.

Fergus Hardie, chairperson of Culter and District Community Association, said: “We are thrilled to have been given this opportunity to make improvements to the Ross Watt Community Garden.

“The hall itself is an old lady and a lot of our fundraising efforts go to maintaining the building.

“The garden is a fantastic resource for the community with an area with play equipment and benches as well as the wilder Windy Wood where children can explore and play.”

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to local projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to local stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Voting is open at Tesco in Banchory throughout May and June.