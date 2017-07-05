Funding boost for Deeside history study

A historical project on Deeside has received a £10,000 funding boost.

Mesolithic Deeside has been given a Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) Stories, Stones and Bones grant which will allow extended study along land bordering the River Dee.

The pilot project, Ancient Deeside, part of the wider Mesolithic Deeside group, focuses on the period, 8000-4000BC, immediately after the last Ice Age.

The inhabitants of Scotland at the time comprised mobile groups of hunter-fishers who left little trace of their passing so that the archaeological evidence is formed mainly of stone tools of flaked flint.

The project will involve volunteers including local people, students and schoolchildren, with training in fieldwalking, finds analysis, recording, photography, archaeological cataloguing, the Mesolithic period and archaeology in general.

Diane Collinson, secretary of Mesolithic Deeside, said: “It’s fantastic that we have been awarded this grant.

“We have a group of enthusiastic volunteers from the local area who are keen to discover more about the Mesolithic period in Deeside.

“We are all really looking forward to fieldwalking and learning more about flint analysis, then telling other people about our findings and sharing our heritage and history with them.”