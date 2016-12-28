Major facelift for Scotland’s mountain paths

Mountain paths in Scotland’s national parks are undergoing a major facelift.

More than 15 miles of paths have been restored this year as part of the overhaul with another 60 miles of repairs planned over the next three-and-a-half years.

The country’s two national parks attract more than 5.5million visitors annually but the sheer volume of enthusiasts leads to the erosion of mountain routes and local habitats.

The Mountains and The People project, led by the Cairngorms Outdoor Access Trust, is a five-year initiative including not only the restoration of mountain paths, but a full and varied training, conservation, volunteering and educational programme.

Dougie Baird, CEO of Cairngorms Outdoor Access Trust, explained: “We are making significant progress with the restoration and upgrading of upland paths and are on track to complete all 124km of paths by mid-2020 as planned.

“We have a fantastic team working on this project who are not only extremely knowledgeable but who are also totally committed to achieve every milestone put in front of them.”

The project brings together Scotland’s two national park authorities, Cairngorms and Loch Lomond and The Trossachs, alongside Scottish Natural Heritage, Forestry Commission Scotland and the Heritage Lottery Fund, in a unique conservation partnership.