New Torphins bridge to be officially opened

A ceremony this weekend will mark the opening of a replacement bridge at Torphins.

Waulkmill Bridge had been closed for several years after falling into disrepair.

The footbridge was replaced by Aberdeenshire Council following local campaigning.

Councillor Peter Argyle will perform the opening on Saturday.

He said: “It is an important bridge that opens up a number of safe, attractive and popular walks for the Torphins community and visitors.

“A number of residents expressed serious concerns to me and with Torphins Community Council when the previous bridge was found to be unsafe and was closed.

“There were many calls for the bridge to be replaced. I am delighted that working together we made the case to the council so the funding could be found and the project completed.”

The opening also marks the launch of the newly-formed Torphins Paths Group.

It is investigating and progressing ideas for a community project to develop paths around the village.

Saturday’s ceremony will involve a walk to the bridge from the Learney Hall at 2pm.

After the opening, the paths group and Torphins Patient Participation Group will host an open day from 2.45pm at the health centre.

The community council, Torphins Typhoons Cycling Group, Community First Responders and local walking groups will also take part.