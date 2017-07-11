Upgrading local paths

Major work has been carried out on two of the Burnett Park paths.

Banchory Paths Association (BPA) became increasingly concerned about their muddy condition

BPA has been liaising with Leys Estate, which owns some of the ground, and Aberdeenshire Council, which owns and manages the park.

The paths are used for accessing sporting activities, for classes in the pavilion, by dog walkers and those out for a stroll.

Most of the upgrading funding came from the council and a local contractor carried out the work.

The path from the old railway line to the pavilion has been resurfaced as has the one linking the Burnett and Alexander parks. Some tree branches have been cut back to provide more light. Drainage has also been significantly improved in some areas.