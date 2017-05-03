Volunteers join forces in clean-up

Around 40 volunteers took part in Banchory’s annual blitz on litter on Sunday.

The community effort was part of the Clean Up Scotland campaign and was organised by voluntary group Bonnie Banchory.

The group was joined by a team from the Mens’ Shed and local residents keen to tackle the litter menace.

A number of local Scouts and leaders also turned out to help.

Bonnie Banchory organiser Margaret Paterson said: “Everyone did an excellent job on a fine sunny day collecting 45 bags of rubbish from various parts of the town.

“The whole event shows how we can work together as partners with the community and show we do have pride in keeping our town looking clean and tidy.”

She added: “We were grateful to Tesco and the new Community Cafe, Number One in Scott Skinner Square, for kindly providing much needed cakes and refreshments at the end of the event.

“Thanks also to the council for providing litter pickers, black bags and a skip at Bellfield.”

Volunteers gathered at Bellfield Car Park to start the clean-up.