Festive-themed charity fundraisers

A Banchory woman is stepping up a fundraising campaign in memory of her daughter.

Gillian Adams, now a mother-of-three, is gathering money for two charities, the Scottish Cot Death Trust and Group B Strep Support (GBSS).

Gillian and husband Roy’s baby, Rebecca Louise, was 11 days old when she died in July, 2008.

Her first fund-raising venture was a shopping night in Crathes Hall at the end of August, which raised just under £700 for both organisations.

Gillian, 40, is busily organising two festive-themed events for next month.

The first is a Christmas fayre on Thursday, November 2, in Banchory East Church Hall from 7-9pm.

It’s being billed as a perfect time to start festive shopping.

Entry is £1 and there will be refreshments and homebakes.

A similar shopping evening will take place on Tuesday, November 28, in Kirkton of Durris Hall, Durris, from 7-9pm.

Again entry will be a £1 with refreshments and homebakes available.

Gillian told the Piper: “I was delighted with the response to the shopping night. I have never seen the car park so full.

“I’m hoping that people will give their support again to the forthcoming events.”

They will feature more stands, including jewellery, candles, books and bows and craft-related items, and there will be raffles.