Fire-related casualties drop in Aberdeenshire

The number of people injured as a result of fire in Aberdeenshire has decreased by 25 per cent, latest fire service figures reveal.

They also show how accidental house fires have dropped to 171 from 180 in 2015/16.

The reductions come as firefighters carried out a total of 2329 Home Fire Safety Visits across the region since April 1, 2013 - a 73 per cent from three years ago.

Crews visited homes to check or install smoke detectors, give residents advice on how to prevent risk from arising in the first place and what to do if an emergency situation arises.

The figures were revealed by Local Senior Officer David Rout during a meeting with Aberdeenshire council earlier today, Thursday, 15 June.

They also showed that casualties from accidental house fires had decreased from 32 in 2014/15 to 18.

Speaking after the meeting, LSO Rout said: “I would encourage everyone in the area to arrange a visit from firefighters.

“These visits will give you important safety advice in the case of an emergency and can help ensure your family are kept safe.”

Over the same period, deliberate fires have however seen an increase to 184 from 173.

LSO Rout said: “We regularly look at the emerging intelligence picture in order to keep our communities safe.

“If we see evidence of an increase in any particular area of risk, then we will actively seek to reduce that risk by every available means at our disposal.

“It’s pleasing that we have seen a decrease in fire related injuries and accidental house fires.

“But we will address this increase in deliberate fires by continuing to work closely with schools and local community partners to highlight the very real dangers of fire setting.”

To register for a FREE Home Fire Safety Visit call the SFRS Freephone number: 0800 0731 999, text ‘Fire” to 80800 or visit the website at www.firescotland.gov.uk