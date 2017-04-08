Firefighters tackle Kingswells bush fire

The public are still being asked to avoid an area between Kingswells and Newhills following a gorse fire earlier today (Saturday).

Police Scotland and Scottish Fire & Rescue have closed the road between Kingswells and Newhills and have dealt with the fire, but are still urging people to stay away.

Scottish Fire & Rescue were alerted at 10.28am this morning (Saturday) by a report of bushes on fire.

Around 8000 square metres of bushes were affected by the incident and according to the latest update from Scottish Fire & Rescue the fire is now travelling towards a natural break.

Two forestry units are in attendance, along with one jet appliance and beaters are also in use. Scottish Power is in attendance in an advisory role.

Firefighters sent the stop message at 6.23pm, although the general public are still being advised to avoid the area.