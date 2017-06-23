Five-star award for self-catering home

A self-catering home in Royal Deeside has been awarded 5-stars from Visit Scotland before the first guest has even set foot in the cottage.

The Invergarry, Aboyne, has just launched to the market for the summer season.

Converted from an Edwardian gardener’s cottage, it is surrounded by the hills and close to the River Dee in the heart of Royal Deeside.

The owners have lovingly restored and extended The Invergarry over the last year.

Originally built in 1908, The Invergarry is located on the edge of the Cairngorm National Park.

Created especially for guests looking for a retreat which offers peace and tranquillity coupled with style and sophistication.

The interior is uber chic thanks to the owner’s eye for design and a myriad of Scottish materials.

A lounge, with floor-to-ceiling glass and a wall of bi-fold doors looks out to Birsenmore Hill and Craigendinnie.

Owner Sheila Fraser commented: “When we saw The Invergarry it was in much need of love and attention.

“We had a vision of how we could bring it back to life and felt there was a definite gap in the market for something upmarket and unique with its own identity and style in this area.

“We’ve thrown in some romantic and quirky features but only those who stay will find out what they are.”