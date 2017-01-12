Floodline has issued a flood alert for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City.

Due to a combination of high tides, a positive storm surge and large waves, there is a risk of flooding from spray and wave overtopping to low lying areas – particularly those exposed to the north.

The greatest risk is around the time of high water just after midnight and midday on Friday (January 13).

Floodline advice that people “remain vigilant and remember it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property”.

Advice and information is available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.