Footpath damage in Banchory

Volunteers have been left frustrated after a burst water main caused severe damage to Banchory footpaths.

Surface material on two routes newly-refurbished by Banchory Paths Association (BPA) was washed away.

The path into Burnett Park from the old railway line and from Corsee Road to the railway line have been affected.

The damage was from a mains burst in Corsee Road.

David Culshaw, BPA project officer, said: “This is the second time severe footpath damage has been caused by bursts to this high pressure water main.

“Banchory Paths Association, whose volunteers put a lot of effort into raising funds and upgrading local paths, find it very

frustrating.

“Scottish Water has not responded to our requests for reinstatement. These are well used community paths which have been left in a dangerous state.”

The company has now apologised for the delayed response.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency work to repair a burst water main was carried out on September 21 by a contractor working on Scottish Water’s behalf.

“Following completion of the repair, our contractor returned to the site last Friday to carry out reinstatement of the immediate area affected.

“Our local team has now visited the site and confirmed that further work is required to repair damage to the footpaths.”