Former Banchory pupil in Lemon Tree play

Actor and former Banchory Academy pupil Ewan Petrie returns to the Lemon Tree next week.

Ewan has a part in "a play, a pie and a pint" at the Aberdeen venue.

A co-production with the Scottish Mental Health Arts and Film Festival, presented in association with Traverse Theatre and Aberdeen Performing Arts, the production is about Syd Barrett, the original front man with the band Pink Floyd, who died in 2006.

The play, by Alan Bissett and Sacha Kyle, is both a vivid portrait of a revolutionary period in pop music and a character study of one of its most enigmatic and complex figures.

It runs at the Lemon Tree from Tuesday, November 1, until Saturday, November 5.