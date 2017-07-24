Fresh appeal after fatal Deeside crash

Police have made a renewed appeal for witnesses to a fatal road crash near Banchory.

Macauley Tuck, 25, from Torphins, died when his motorcycle and a car were in collision on the A980 Torphins to Raemoir road last Monday.

The accident involving his machine and a grey Seat Altea happened at Milton of Campfield around 5.15pm.

Police want drivers who were in the area at the time to contact them.

Officers are trying to trace the driver of a light-coloured car, possibly a Subaru, which turned right on to the Glassel road immediately before the collision.

Sgt Stuart Lawrence, of the Divisional Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident in which a 25-year-old man sadly died.

“Our inquiries are ongoing, and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses and we are thankful to those who have already come forward.

“We are still appealing for witnesses and in particular to the drivers of the light-coloured car and a black 4x4. They may have information which could assist our inquiry and we ask that they contact police as soon as possible on 101.”